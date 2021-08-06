checkAd

Genmab Shares Fall 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
06.08.2021, 13:28  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Genmab shares are down 2.5% after UBS cut to stock to hold from buy on balanced risk/reward. With the shares up 20% this year before today, the drug pipeline should see positive news flow but the arbitration procedure with Janssen over …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab shares are down 2.5% after UBS cut to stock to hold from buy on balanced risk/reward.
  • With the shares up 20% this year before today, the drug pipeline should see positive news flow but the arbitration procedure with Janssen over royalties may be a drag, analysts said
  • UBS has a price target of DKK 2,970 on Genmab; the company is trading at DKK 2,893 currently
