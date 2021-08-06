Genmab Shares Fall 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 13:28 | 20 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 13:28 | (PLX AI) – Genmab shares are down 2.5% after UBS cut to stock to hold from buy on balanced risk/reward. With the shares up 20% this year before today, the drug pipeline should see positive news flow but the arbitration procedure with Janssen over … (PLX AI) – Genmab shares are down 2.5% after UBS cut to stock to hold from buy on balanced risk/reward. With the shares up 20% this year before today, the drug pipeline should see positive news flow but the arbitration procedure with Janssen over … (PLX AI) – Genmab shares are down 2.5% after UBS cut to stock to hold from buy on balanced risk/reward.

With the shares up 20% this year before today, the drug pipeline should see positive news flow but the arbitration procedure with Janssen over royalties may be a drag, analysts said

UBS has a price target of DKK 2,970 on Genmab; the company is trading at DKK 2,893 currently



