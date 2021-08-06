checkAd

Demant Falls 3% After Analyst Downgrade on Limited Upside

(PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying it had limited upside.First-half earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea saidOn the …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying it had limited upside.
  • First-half earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea said
  • On the positive side, Hearing Healthcare revenues are probably recovering faster than expected and profitability is likely improving: Nordea
  • The bank has a fair value of DKK 393 on Demant
