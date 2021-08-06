Demant Falls 3% After Analyst Downgrade on Limited Upside Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 13:43 | 12 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 13:43 | (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying it had limited upside.First-half earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea saidOn the … (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying it had limited upside.First-half earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea saidOn the … (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying it had limited upside.

First-half earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea said

On the positive side, Hearing Healthcare revenues are probably recovering faster than expected and profitability is likely improving: Nordea

On the positive side, Hearing Healthcare revenues are probably recovering faster than expected and profitability is likely improving: Nordea

The bank has a fair value of DKK 393 on Demant



