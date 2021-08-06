AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility

S&T reported good results with impressive order intake in H1. Backed by its strong performance and robust order backlog, management is optimistic optimistic of meeting (and likely surpassing) its 2021 target.

S&T AG (Q2 results) Technology MCap EUR 1.4bn

BUY PT EUR 31.00 (+50% potential) Read

What’s it all about?

S&T reported good results with impressive order intake in H1. Backed by its strong performance and robust order backlog, management is optimistic of meeting (and likely surpassing) its 2021 target of at least EUR 1.4bn in revenues (+12% yoy), with minimum EBITDA of EUR 140m and EPS of EUR 1.00 (+16% yoy). With increased visibility, we reiterate our BUY rating and PT at EUR 31.00, offering an upside of c. 50%.