Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DGAP-News ELEVING GROUP (FORMER MOGO FINANCE) REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results ELEVING GROUP (FORMER MOGO FINANCE) REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 06.08.2021 / 13:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the …



