DGAP-News ELEVING GROUP (FORMER MOGO FINANCE) REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 13:50  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
ELEVING GROUP (FORMER MOGO FINANCE) REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

06.08.2021 / 13:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Record profitability driven by the historically highest loan issuances and consistent financial performance   OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
  • Record-breaking performance in Q2 2021 driven by significant loan issuance volume (EUR 77 million in Q2 2021) and strong q-o-q portfolio growth by 4.9% to EUR 211.5 million.
 
  • Strong demand for personal mobility was observed in all the vehicle finance active markets[1] resulting in an average loan ticket for a car increasing by 4% q-o-q. Also, the number of car loan applications increased by 12.6% q-o-q.
 
  • Historically the highest consolidated vehicle finance issuances with record-high numbers of disbursed loans in Romania, Uganda, and Kenya, where motorcycle financing continued its successful run focusing on productive lending, for example, financing taxi drivers, thus creating jobs.
 
  • Premium car financing solution Primero[2] showed strong growth and development in Latvia. Also, as product brand, Primero was launched in Moldova focusing on premium car segment.
 
  • Sales agreements were signed for on-hold markets of Albania and Bulgaria with regulatory approvals still pending.
 
  • Stabilized sales have been achieved following the Covid-19 related slowdown in the Group's consumer finance markets[3] with historically highest issuances in North Macedonia. Also, continued strengthening of both - online and offline - sales channels to foster financial inclusion and client service quality.
 
  • Being a responsible citizen of the international business community, Eleving Group continued to implement its corporate strategy, including:
  • implementation of vaccination motivation program and hybrid work model in the group's HQ;
  • launch of a new corporate website;
  • first group-wide non-financial statements for 2020 and several social initiatives, focusing on helping vulnerable societies.
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

