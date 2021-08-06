checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerating demand; still too expensive

Symrise posted largely in-line Q2 and H1 results, with organic sales increasing 9.7% yoy in H1 2021, supported by healthy Q1 and Q2, with accelerating demand. Consequently, management raised its 2021 guidance.

 

Symrise AG (Q2 results)

 

Chemicals

MCap EUR 17bn


SELL

PT EUR 107.00 (-15% potential)

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Symrise posted largely in-line Q2 and H1 results, with organic sales increasing 9.7% yoy in H1 2021, supported by healthy Q1 and Q2, with accelerating demand. Consequently, management raised its 2021 guidance and reaffirmed its mid-term targets, which seem achievable on an expanded portfolio and successful integration of the Flavor and Nutrition divisions, which would offer strong cross-selling opportunities. Increased outlook for the full year 2021 is aiming for organic sales growth of over 7% (previously 5 to 7%) and an EBITDA margin of over 21% (previously around 21%). Even reflecting increased figures in our assumptions, the stock remains expensive, trading on above 40x P/E. Despite the high quality of the business model, our rating remains SELL with a slightly increased DCF-based price target of EUR 107.00 (old EUR 105.00), which is still representing a c. 15% downside risk.

Wertpapier


