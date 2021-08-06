AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerating demand; still too expensive
Symrise posted largely in-line Q2 and H1 results, with organic sales increasing 9.7% yoy in H1 2021, supported by healthy Q1 and Q2, with accelerating demand. Consequently, management raised its 2021 guidance.
Symrise posted largely in-line Q2 and H1 results, with organic sales increasing 9.7% yoy in H1 2021, supported by healthy Q1 and Q2, with accelerating demand. Consequently, management raised its 2021 guidance and reaffirmed its mid-term targets, which seem achievable on an expanded portfolio and successful integration of the Flavor and Nutrition divisions, which would offer strong cross-selling opportunities. Increased outlook for the full year 2021 is aiming for organic sales growth of over 7% (previously 5 to 7%) and an EBITDA margin of over 21% (previously around 21%). Even reflecting increased figures in our assumptions, the stock remains expensive, trading on above 40x P/E. Despite the high quality of the business model, our rating remains SELL with a slightly increased DCF-based price target of EUR 107.00 (old EUR 105.00), which is still representing a c. 15% downside risk.
