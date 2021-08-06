checkAd

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pipeline, a Denver-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase financial performance by closing the gender equity gap.

Accenture makes a strategic investment in Pipeline to accelerate gender parity in the workplace.

Pipeline’s cloud-based AI platform helps companies assess, address and action against gender biases. By analyzing hiring, pay, performance, potential and promotion data, Pipeline helps organizations quickly identify internal areas of unconscious bias to make gender equity actionable and attainable, providing recommendations that support improved financial performance for the organization, as well as growth for the individual. It’s a significant opportunity: Pipeline research found that for every 10% increase in intersectional gender equity, organizations realize a 1-2% percent increase in revenue.

“History has demonstrated that financial incentives and good intentions alone will not close gender equity gaps, which have become even more pronounced in the wake of the pandemic,” said Katica Roy, founder and CEO of Pipeline. “By putting a laser focus on these issues at the corporate level, and with the close collaboration and investment from Accenture, Pipeline looks forward to accelerating its impact in the market.”

Pipeline is part of Project Spotlight, the exclusive Accenture Ventures program that offers unprecedented access to Accenture’s technology domain expertise and its enterprise clients. Through the program, Pipeline will co-innovate with Accenture at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to adapt its solutions to the enterprise market and scale faster and more effectively.

“Today’s C-suite leaders are driving responsible business practices, which include ensuring a workforce that’s inclusive and diverse in every way,” said Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture. “Pipeline’s data-driven analytical platform provides a solution for organizations to close the gender equity gap, create strong cultures, and unlock new sources of value that increase financial performance.”

