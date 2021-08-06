Novamind Strengthens Mental Health Expertise, Adds Communications Leader

Samantha DeLenardo joins from CAMH, Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and leader in mental health researchTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Novamind Inc., (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), …

Ms. DeLenardo has spent most of her career in the healthcare sector and has proven expertise in communicating the strategic priorities of large and complex healthcare organizations. She joins Novamind from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and leader in mental health research. During this time, she managed internal and external communications, led the successful implementation of the online COVID-19 and mental health resource hub, and co-authored the hospital's latest strategic plan with senior leadership.

"At Novamind, we care deeply about the clients and families we serve," said DeLenardo. "We are prepared to meet this transformative moment for psychedelics and mental health, thanks in large part to the courage and years of advocacy by people with lived expertise and medical practitioners. Novamind understands both the responsibility and opportunity before us, and I look forward to sharing the Company's story with the world."

Ms. DeLenardo's experience leading high-performing teams, nurturing relationships with key stakeholders and navigating healthcare systems and allied services will be critical in supporting Novamind's U.S. expansion strategy for clinics and research sites. She will also provide key leadership to the Company's social purpose initiatives by leveraging her humanitarian experiences as the co-founder of a national charity for post-secondary student-athlete mental health.

Yaron Conforti, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Novamind added, "Samantha is a strategic addition to our management team. Her unique experience gained from senior roles at CAMH and her ongoing contributions to the mental health sector will be invaluable as we drive conversations and strategic impact with a broad range of stakeholders and accelerate access to mental health services through the expansion of our clinic network."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

