Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 30th …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 30th 2021, as amended, has become effective as of 4:00 pm EST August 5th, 2021.

The Purchase Agreement provides that White Lion Capital is committed to purchase the Company's Ordinary Shares with an aggregate offering price of up to $20,000,000 ('Commitment Amount') from time to time during the Commitment Period, which starts on the date of the filing of the initial registration statement covering the resale of securities issued under the Purchase Agreement and shall terminate on December 31, 2022 of the filing of such initial registration statement and terms as specified in the agreement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this transaction for the expansion of working capital and other general corporate purposes in accordance with its strategy.

Under the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day selected by the Company, the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to present White Lion Capital with a purchase notice, directing White Lion Capital (as principal) to purchase up to a certain amount shares of the Company's Ordinary Shares ('Purchase Notice') at a certain price as defined in the agreement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Purchase Agreement for the expansion of working capital and other general corporate purposes in accordance with its business strategy.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Kjems Falk commented: 'We are pleased to announce effectiveness of the purchase agreement with White Lion Capital. This marks our first capital raise since becoming a public company and therefore demonstrates both the validity of our business as well as our positive long-term outlook. Looking ahead, we remain focused on laying the foundation for continuous technological development by diversifying our product offerings, enlarging our customer base, and increasing our global footprints. We believe the capital raise, will help to generate lasting shareholder value.'

