Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 30th 2021, as amended, has become effective as of 4:00 pm EST August 5th, 2021. The Purchase Agreement provides that White Lion Capital is committed to purchase the Company's Ordinary Shares with an aggregate offering price of up to $20,000,000 ('Commitment Amount') from time to time during the Commitment Period, which starts on the date of the filing of the initial registration statement covering the resale of securities issued under the Purchase Agreement and shall terminate on December 31, 2022 of the filing of such initial registration statement and terms as specified in the agreement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this transaction for the expansion of working capital and other general corporate purposes in accordance with its strategy.