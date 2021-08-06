Greenpro Capital Signed the Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement for the Development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone in Brunei and East ASEAN Growth Area to Serve over 1.9 Billion Muslims Globally

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). announce that on August 2, 2021, it has signed a Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement with IHTHS Corporation, with the witness of BIMP-EAGA …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). announce that on August 2, 2021, it has signed a Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement with IHTHS Corporation, with the witness of BIMP-EAGA Business Council. The goal of this new partnership is to build a Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone, and to fulfil BIMP-EAGA's initiative to drive innovation-based development, and to facilitate and promote the development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance Centre. This new Digital Finance & Economic Zone will serve as a platform for high-quality commercial operators to co-participate in the development of the BIMP-EAGA region. This new zone will enable high-speed economic growth, with also keeping a firm focus on environmental, social, and governance best practices. Key elements include: