Bragg Gaming’s Wild Streak Extends Deal With IGT

Under the extended agreement Wild Streak will develop four new land-based games for IGT. The successful ongoing partnership between the two international gaming developers has already led to the co-production of 10 popular titles, including the highly successful Wolf Run Gold. Game releases for 2021 include Amazing Money Machine Gold & Sapphire, Queenie, Dreamy Genie and the recently launched Texas Tea Strike It Rich.

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) ( "Bragg" or the "Company" ) announced today that wholly-owned subsidiary Wild Streak Gaming (“Wild Streak”) has extended its game development agreement with global gaming leader International Game Technology (“IGT”).

“The current portfolio of Wild Streak games has been a solid performer for us and our customers,” said Domenico Pastia, IGT SVP Global Product Management. “We’re extremely pleased that we’ve been able to extend the relationship with Wild Streak and drive the creation of new games that will appeal to our customers and their players.”

“The agreement with IGT is a great fit for Wild Streak,” said Doug Fallon, Managing Director of Group Content at Bragg Gaming Group and Founder of Wild Streak. “We’ve been able to create a number of highly successful titles that resonate strongly with their target audiences and are confident that these next titles will be just as popular.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg") is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.