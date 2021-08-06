checkAd

Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences.

Investor Conferences:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: August 11, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:45 AM ET*
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and CFO

Bank of America (BofA) Securities Tech Innovation Tour – OLED & Memory
Date: August 23, 2021
Presentation Time: 8:00 PM ET/8:00 AM HKT +1
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Darice Liu, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

* A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will be available on the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

Industry Conference:

2021 IMID – The 21st International Meeting on Information Display
Date: August 25-27, 2021
Location: Virtual/Seoul, Korea

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Julie Brown, Executive Vice President & CTO
Keynote Address: Next Frontiers in OLED Technology

Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development
Presentation: High-Color-Gamut OLED Displays with Reduced Power Consumption for Laptop Applications (UDC/Intel joint paper)

Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, Senior R&D Manager
Presentation: Increasing OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

