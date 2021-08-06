checkAd

OFS Credit Company Declares Preferred Stock Distributions

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that on August 5, 2021 its Board of Directors declared monthly cash distributions on the Company’s 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock, 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock, 6.125% Series C Term Preferred Stock and 6.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock for the six months ending January 31, 2022.

The following schedule applies to the 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

 

Record Date

   

Payable Date

   

Distribution Per Share

 
 

August 24, 2021

   

August 31, 2021

   

$0.1432292

 
 

September 23, 2021

   

September 30, 2021

   

$0.1432292

 
 

October 22, 2021

   

October 29, 2021

   

$0.1432292

 
 

November 23, 2021

   

November 30, 2021

   

$0.1432292

 
 

December 24, 2021

   

December 31, 2021

   

$0.1432292

 
 

January 24, 2022

   

January 31, 2022

   

$0.1432292

 

The following schedule applies to the 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

 

Record Date

   

Payable Date

   

Distribution Per Share

 
 

August 24, 2021

   

August 31, 2021

   

$0.1375

 
 

September 23, 2021

   

September 30, 2021

   

$0.1375

 
 

October 22, 2021

   

October 29, 2021

   

$0.1375

 
 

November 23, 2021

   

November 30, 2021

   

$0.1375

 
 

December 24, 2021

   

December 31, 2021

   

$0.1375

 
 

January 24, 2022

   

January 31, 2022

   

$0.1375

 

The following schedule applies to the 6.125% Series C Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

 

Record Date

   

Payable Date

   

Distribution Per Share

 
 

August 24, 2021

   

August 31, 2021

   

$0.1276042

 
 

September 23, 2021

   

September 30, 2021

   

$0.1276042

 
 

October 22, 2021

   

October 29, 2021

   

$0.1276042

 
 

November 23, 2021

   

November 30, 2021

   

$0.1276042

 
 

December 24, 2021

   

December 31, 2021

   

$0.1276042

 
 

January 24, 2022

   

January 31, 2022

   

$0.1276042

 

The following schedule applies to the 6.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

 

Record Date

   

Payable Date

   

Distribution Per Share

 
 

August 24, 2021

   

August 31, 2021

   

$0.125

 
 

September 23, 2021

   

September 30, 2021

   

$0.125

 
 

October 22, 2021

   

October 29, 2021

   

$0.125

 
 

November 23, 2021

   

November 30, 2021

   

$0.125

 
 

December 24, 2021

   

December 31, 2021

   

$0.125

 
 

January 24, 2022

   

January 31, 2022

   

$0.125

 

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO equity and debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, and other factors may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Credit is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

