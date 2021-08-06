checkAd

Eventbrite Hires Gina Stikes as Chief Communications Officer, Promotes Phil Silverstone to Newly Created Position of Chief Customer Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced two strategic leadership additions, hiring Gina Stikes as its first-ever Chief Communications Officer and promoting Phil Silverstone to the new position of Chief Customer Officer. These two newly created positions will report to CEO Julia Hartz and reflect Eventbrite’s commitment to bolstering its leadership ranks, further supporting its mission of bringing the world together through live experiences.

“Looking ahead, we have a clear line of sight on the unique and evolving needs of our customers on both sides of the marketplace. Our refocused strategy and business model resilience will fuel us to move fast and cover more ground,” said Hartz. “The leadership additions we continue to make signal our strong commitment and position within the industry to lead the growth of live experiences.”

As Chief Communications Officer, Stikes will oversee Eventbrite’s global communications team, and lead its internal and external strategic communications efforts. “I’m incredibly excited to join the Eventbrite team during this transformational period as we reimagine the events industry,” said Stikes. “Eventbrite’s entrepreneurial creators have already hosted more than twice as many events than last year, illustrating that consumers around the globe are embracing the platform to bring us together, building culture and community."

Stikes’ career spans more than two decades of leading communications strategy, building brand engagement and accelerating business growth for global corporations and start-ups in the entertainment, technology, media and consumer products industries. Her leadership roles include positions at YouTube (GOOG), BET Networks (VIAC) and NBC (CMCSA). She most recently served as the Head of Public Relations & Corporate Communications at Quibi. She currently serves on the Board of the Smithsonian Institution's Anacostia Community Museum and previously served as a Trustee on the Board of The National Urban League.

As Chief Customer Officer, Silverstone will lead the strategy connecting customers to the value Eventbrite offers through its technology-forward, human-centric platform that empowers both creators and consumers of live events. “Our work to grow our customer base and drive their success through our platform has only just begun. I’m thrilled to be taking on this role which reflects our company’s commitment to growing with our customers and accelerating their success,” said Silverstone.

Most recently, Silverstone served as Eventbrite’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Services. During his five-year tenure at the company, Silverstone has served as a cornerstone of customer empathy, advocating on behalf of both creators and attendees and driving a business strategy that puts customer impact at the center of all that Eventbrite does.

Prior to Eventbrite, Silverstone spent over a decade with GE where he held a variety of commercial and operational leadership roles.

