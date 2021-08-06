Lufax to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.