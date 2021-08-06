Meridian Bioscience Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights (Comparison to Third Quarter Fiscal 2020): • Consolidated net revenues of $63.5 million, down 25% year-over-year, but up 31% from pre-pandemic third quarter fiscal 2019 • Diagnostics segment net revenues increased 44% year-over-year to $31.2 million • Life Science segment net revenues decreased 49% year-over-year to $32.3 million • Re-Submitted Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Revogene SARS-CoV-2 assay • Launched Lyo-Ready master mixes for loop-mediated isothermal amplification (“LAMP”) technology • Launched Air-Dryable master mixes for saliva and plant-based samples • Completed remediation of quality system at Billerica manufacturing site – October 2017 FDA warning letter closed

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter is a great demonstration that while Meridian’s performance accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not dependent on a resurgence of the pandemic to have a strong business going forward. We have been preparing for a post-pandemic world and this quarter clearly shows the positive direction the business is headed.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results (Comparison to Third Quarter Fiscal 2020)

Consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 25% to $63.5 million, compared to $84.8 million last year. We believe that a meaningful year-over-year comparison is challenging to understand, since the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was the peak quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic for that fiscal year. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, third quarter of fiscal 2019, consolidated net revenues are up 31%.

Diagnostics segment net revenues were up 44% year-over-year but were negatively impacted by recent supply chain issues and product recall activities related to our LeadCare products, which resulted in backorders of approximately $1.5 million at the end of the quarter. Life Science segment net revenues were down 49% year-over-year, reflecting the negative impact of the continued reduction in demand for reagents associated with COVID-19 testing, as reported widely across the industry. Also, of note, we had a backorder of approximately $1.0 million affecting our Life Science segment revenues at the end of the quarter related to core (non-COVID-19 related) immunoassay blocking-reagent products. Included within Life Science segment net revenues is an estimated $14.5 million in net revenues from COVID-19 related products, with approximately $12.5 million in molecular products and $2.0 million in immunological products. This implies core Life Science segment net revenues were up approximately 15% year-over-year.

Reported operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $15.7 million, down 55% from the prior year, reflecting the lower revenue levels for the quarter. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, third quarter of fiscal 2019, reported operating income is up 143%. Operating expenses included: (i) lower research and development spending in the Diagnostics segment; (ii) lower incentive compensation expenses; (iii) lower acquisition-related expenses associated with the fiscal 2020 Exalenz transaction; and (iv) a downward adjustment in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to the fiscal 2019 GenePOC transaction. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $12.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, a margin of 20% (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below), down from $30.4 million and a margin of 36% in the prior year.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $70.0 million and the Company had $110.0 million of borrowing capacity under its $160.0 million commercial bank credit facility. The Company’s obligations under the commercial bank credit facility totaled $50.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 31, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of the BreathTek business from Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. for approximately $20.0 million, funded out of cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Bryan Baldasare, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Despite being down from the COVID-19 pandemic highs, the third quarter was a strong quarter for the Company relative to pre-pandemic levels. Our balance sheet remains strong and our cash generation continues to fund opportunities with the potential to deliver strong returns for shareholders.”

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed with Tighter Range

Fiscal 2021 Net Revenues:

Consolidated $308 million to $314 million

Diagnostics segment $128 million to $130 million

Life Science segment $180 million to $184 million



Fiscal 2021 Adjusted Operating Margin: Consolidated 30% to 31%

Fiscal 2021 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share on a Diluted Basis (“EPS”): $1.61 to $1.67 (44.1M shares)

Results for the third quarter were consistent with our expectations of reduced demand for Life Science segment reagents used in COVID-19 testing. As such, we are reaffirming the lower end of our guidance and updating with a tighter range. The guidance was further adjusted to account for the impact of the acquisition of the BreathTek business. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to Adjusted EPS by approximately $0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

This guidance reflects our current visibility into market conditions and customer order patterns for our products and our current assumptions about the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the globe.

INTERIM UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)

The following table sets forth the unaudited comparative results of Meridian on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis for the interim periods of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 63,511 $ 84,797 $ 241,692 $ 189,514 Cost of sales 26,400 28,814 85,261 71,334 Gross profit 37,111 55,983 156,431 118,180 Operating expenses Research and development 6,083 6,668 17,799 16,746 Selling and marketing 6,209 6,282 19,770 19,539 General and administrative 11,964 12,624 36,827 32,236 Acquisition-related costs 300 1,641 300 3,428 Change in fair value of acquisition consideration (3,563 ) (6,124 ) (5,505 ) (7,428 ) Restructuring costs - 93 - 620 Selected legal costs 438 134 2,695 1,189 Total operating expenses 21,431 21,318 71,886 66,330 Operating income 15,680 34,665 84,545 51,850 Other income (expense), net (385 ) 208 (1,950 ) (304 ) Earnings before income taxes 15,295 34,873 82,595 51,546 Income tax provision 3,626 7,366 17,845 11,853 Net earnings $ 11,669 $ 27,507 $ 64,750 $ 39,693 Net earnings per basic common share $ 0.27 $ 0.64 $ 1.50 $ 0.93 Basic common shares outstanding 43,334 42,837 43,226 42,819 Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.26 $ 0.64 $ 1.47 $ 0.92 Diluted common shares outstanding 44,097 43,273 44,006 43,038









Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data)

(see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Operating income $ 12,855 $ 30,409 $ 82,035 $ 49,659 Adjusted Net earnings 9,547 24,014 62,865 38,197 Adjusted Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.22 $ 0.55 $ 1.43 $ 0.89





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands)

June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,012 $ 53,514 Working capital 158,277 109,666 Long-term debt 50,000 68,824 Shareholders’ equity 322,156 247,629 Total assets 446,570 405,261





Segment Data

The following table sets forth the unaudited net revenues and segment data for the interim periods in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020



Net Revenues - By Product Platform/Type Diagnostics Molecular assays $ 4,383 $ 3,182 $ 13,368 $ 17,259 Non-molecular assays 26,806 18,416 80,091 74,072 Total Diagnostics 31,189 21,598 93,459 91,331 Life Science Molecular reagents 20,385 38,791 104,016 55,703 Immunological reagents 11,937 24,408 44,217 42,480 Total Life Science 32,322 63,199 148,233 98,183 Total Net Revenues $ 63,511 $ 84,797 $ 241,692 $ 189,514





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Revenues - By Disease State/Geography Diagnostics Gastrointestinal assays $ 17,844 $ 9,584 $ 48,962 $ 39,644 Respiratory illness assays 3,742 5,052 12,233 23,664 Blood chemistry assays 4,254 3,364 13,006 12,508 Other 5,349 3,598 19,258 15,515 Total Diagnostics 31,189 21,598 93,459 91,331 Life Science Americas 7,419 22,007 39,661 30,638 EMEA 15,723 26,227 70,084 41,305 ROW 9,180 14,965 38,488 26,240 Total Life Science 32,322 63,199 148,233 98,183 Total Net Revenues $ 63,511 $ 84,797 $ 241,692 $ 189,514 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Diagnostics $ 2,510 $ (1,783 ) $ 3,749 $ 8,087 Life Science 16,129 39,305 92,015 51,564 Corporate (2,998 ) (2,849 ) (11,286 ) (7,832 ) Eliminations 39 (8 ) 67 31 Total Operating Income $ 15,680 $ 34,665 $ 84,545 $ 51,850 Geographic Regions

Americas = North and Latin America

EMEA = Europe, Middle East and Africa

ROW = Rest of World





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, we have supplemented our reported GAAP financial information with information on operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net earnings, basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis excluding the effects of certain acquisition-related costs, changes in fair value of the acquisition consideration, restructuring costs, and selected legal costs, each of which is a non-GAAP measure. We have provided in the tables below reconciliations to the operating expenses, operating income, net earnings, basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share amounts reported under GAAP for the three- and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

We believe this information is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because:

These measures help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of operations from period to period by removing the impacts of these non-routine items; and



These measures are used by our management for various purposes, including evaluating performance against incentive bonus achievement targets, comparing performance from period to period in presentations to our board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.



These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations, in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, these measures should only be used to evaluate our results in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.





THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH YEAR-TO-DATE

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLES

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)

Three Months Nine Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Expenses - GAAP basis $ 21,431 $ 21,318 $ 71,886 $ 66,330 Acquisition-related costs (300 ) (1,641 ) (300 ) (3,428 ) Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration 3,563 6,124 5,505 7,428 Restructuring costs - (93 ) - (620 ) Selected legal costs (438 ) (134 ) (2,695 ) (1,189 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 24,256 $ 25,574 $ 74,396 $ 68,521 Operating Income - GAAP basis $ 15,680 $ 34,665 $ 84,545 $ 51,850 Acquisition-related costs 300 1,641 300 3,428 Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration (3,563 ) (6,124 ) (5,505 ) (7,428 ) Restructuring costs - 93 - 620 Selected legal costs 438 134 2,695 1,189 Adjusted Operating Income $ 12,855 $ 30,409 $ 82,035 $ 49,659 Net Earnings - GAAP basis $ 11,669 $ 27,507 $ 64,750 $ 39,693 Acquisition-related costs * 225 959 225 2,746 Change in fair value of acquisition consideration * (2,676 ) (4,623 ) (4,134 ) (5,608 ) Restructuring costs * - 70 - 468 Selected legal costs * 329 101 2,024 898 Adjusted Net Earnings $ 9,547 $ 24,014 $ 62,865 $ 38,197 Basic Earnings per Common Share - GAAP basis $ 0.27 $ 0.64 $ 1.50 $ 0.93 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.06 Change in fair value of acquisition consideration (0.06 ) (0.11 ) (0.10 ) (0.13 ) Restructuring costs - - - 0.01 Selected legal costs 0.01 - 0.05 0.02 Adjusted Basic EPS ** $ 0.22 $ 0.56 $ 1.45 $ 0.89





Three Months Nine Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted Earnings per Common Share - GAAP basis $ 0.26 $ 0.64 $ 1.47 $ 0.92 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.06 Change in fair value of acquisition consideration (0.06 ) (0.11 ) (0.09 ) (0.13 ) Restructuring costs - - - 0.01 Selected legal costs 0.01 - 0.05 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS *** $ 0.22 $ 0.55 $ 1.43 $ 0.89





* Net of tax, as applicable. ** Three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and three months ended June 30, 2020 do not sum to total due to rounding. *** Nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 do not sum to total due to rounding.

