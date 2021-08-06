Ero Copper announces closing of streaming agreement with RGLD Gold AG on the NX Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the “NX Gold Stream”) with RGLD Gold AG (“RG AG”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc. The Company has received total upfront cash consideration of US$100 million from RG AG in exchange for 25% of gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until 93,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, decreasing to 10% of gold produced over the remaining life of mine. RG AG will make ongoing payments equal to 20% of the prevailing spot gold price for each ounce of gold delivered until 49,000 ounces of gold have been received, after which it will pay 40% of the prevailing spot gold price for each ounce of gold delivered.



Full details of the transaction can be found in the Company’s press release dated June 30, 2021.