10x Genomics to Present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit.

10x Genomics’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 10th at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time/3 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/.

About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend and have been cited in over 2,800 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,150 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information
10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Media:
media@10xgenomics.com

Investors:
investors@10xgenomics.com





