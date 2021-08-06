Aemetis Receives Final Permit to Build Next 21 Miles of Phase 2 Biogas Pipeline

CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below zero carbon intensity products, today announced the final permit has been approved to begin construction of the next 21 miles of the Aemetis Biogas Phase 2 pipeline in Stanislaus County, Calif.

“Issuance of the Phase Two Pipeline county road encroachment permit is a very significant milestone for the Aemetis Biogas RNG project,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas, Inc. “Having now cleared the two major permitting steps required to build the next 21 miles of biogas pipeline, we are poised to rapidly deploy the infrastructure necessary to connect our network of dairy digesters and accelerate the adoption of dairy biogas as a negative carbon intensity fuel to replace diesel in heavy trucks and buses.”

This significant project milestone allows the installation of biogas pipeline in Stanislaus County roads for construction of a pipeline that extends the existing 4-mile pipeline by an additional 21 miles. The pipeline will convey conditioned biogas from dairies to the Company’s centralized gas cleanup facility which is currently under construction at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes ethanol plant.

At the Keyes plant, the biogas will be upgraded to negative carbon intensity (CI) Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) for use as transportation fuel in trucks and buses. The RNG will be either delivered into the PG&E utility pipeline located onsite at the Aemetis ethanol plant, dispensed to trucks at the RNG fueling station being built at the Aemetis plant, or used as process energy in the Aemetis facility to replace petroleum-based natural gas.

The Biogas Pipeline Encroachment Permit was issued by the Stanislaus County Department of Public Works. Previously, Aemetis announced that it received environmental approval for 32 miles of biogas pipeline from the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors for the Phase Two pipeline project’s Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND), the key approval necessary to meet the permitting requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) prior to pipeline construction. The CEQA approval confirms that mitigation measures in the biogas project will avoid or mitigate any impacts on the environment.