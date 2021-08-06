checkAd

Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Press Release

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens on August 13, 2021. In conjunction with the earnings release, Twin Disc will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2021. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-263-0877 five to 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. August 13, 2021 until midnight August 20, 2021. The number to hear the teleconference replay is 844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 7124600.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the call via the Internet, access Twin Disc’s website at http://ir.twindisc.com and follow the instructions at the web cast link. The archived web cast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website.

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including those identified in the Company’s most recent periodic report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Risk factors also include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company’s business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions.

Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson
(262) 638-4242





