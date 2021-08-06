Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that the management team will participate in a panel entitled “Got My Mind Set On You - Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets” at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference to be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:30 am ET. The team will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.



