Maersk Cash Pile Leaves Room for Extra Returns to Shareholders, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 14:02 | 26 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 14:02 | (PLX AI) – Maersk continues to see exceptional circumstances in the Ocean division, where congestions and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates and swell the company's cash reserves, leaving room for extra cash returns to shareholders, analysts … (PLX AI) – Maersk continues to see exceptional circumstances in the Ocean division, where congestions and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates and swell the company's cash reserves, leaving room for extra cash returns to shareholders, analysts … (PLX AI) – Maersk continues to see exceptional circumstances in the Ocean division, where congestions and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates and swell the company's cash reserves, leaving room for extra cash returns to shareholders, analysts said.

The Ocean business is getting more long-term contracts, a rapidly growing logistics business, and a value creating terminals business, Maersk said

The outlook for Q3 is strong and we expect that the current momentum in Ocean will continue into Q4, also benefitting our Terminals business, CEO said

Logistics & Services will continue its strong growth pattern for the rest of the year: CEO

With a capex of only $800 million in the first half of the year, Maersk may not get to spend all of the planned $3.5 billion for the year, SEB said

That will leave room for more cash distribution

Maersk is keeping costs contained, and higher profits in 2021 will have a positive impact for future years, Carnegie said



A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer