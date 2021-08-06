checkAd

Maersk Cash Pile Leaves Room for Extra Returns to Shareholders, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
06.08.2021, 14:02  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Maersk continues to see exceptional circumstances in the Ocean division, where congestions and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates and swell the company's cash reserves, leaving room for extra cash returns to shareholders, analysts …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk continues to see exceptional circumstances in the Ocean division, where congestions and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates and swell the company's cash reserves, leaving room for extra cash returns to shareholders, analysts said.
  • The Ocean business is getting more long-term contracts, a rapidly growing logistics business, and a value creating terminals business, Maersk said
  • The outlook for Q3 is strong and we expect that the current momentum in Ocean will continue into Q4, also benefitting our Terminals business, CEO said
  • Logistics & Services will continue its strong growth pattern for the rest of the year: CEO
  • With a capex of only $800 million in the first half of the year, Maersk may not get to spend all of the planned $3.5 billion for the year, SEB said
  • That will leave room for more cash distribution
  • Maersk is keeping costs contained, and higher profits in 2021 will have a positive impact for future years, Carnegie said


A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Cash Pile Leaves Room for Extra Returns to Shareholders, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Maersk continues to see exceptional circumstances in the Ocean division, where congestions and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates and swell the company's cash reserves, leaving room for extra cash returns to shareholders, analysts …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Adidas Drops 6% on Profit Taking as Guidance Upgrade Was Expected, Analysts Say
Bayer Falls 6% Despite Earnings Beat as Crop Science Outlook Disappoints
Tripadvisor Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Meaningful Improvement in Q3
Allianz to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 750 Million
Bank Norwegian Says Board Recommends Takeover Offer from Nordax
Groupon Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected; New Outlook
Continental Falls as Guidance Remains Below Consensus, Analysts Say
Vonovia Says BaFin Clears Takeover Offer to Deutsche Wohnen
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:08 UhrAktien Europa: Lethargie vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht nach bisher starker Woche
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.08.21Maersk Benefiting from Exceptional Market for Longer Than Expected, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
02.08.21Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says
PLX AI | Analysen
02.08.21Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
PLX AI | Analysen
30.07.21BERENBERG stuft A.P. Moller-Maersk auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21Studie: Transport und Logistik mit unterschiedlichen Aussichten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten