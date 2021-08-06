Novo Nordisk Pulls Back After Torrid Week; Kepler Says Valuation Limits Upside
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.
- The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. and adds 1% to market forecasts for this year, confirming a very positive launch, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- The GLP1 market outside the U.S. adds another 1%, Kepler said
- With the Novo shares strong recently, the valuation looks extended, making it very difficult to see upside from here, Kepler said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock
- Price target DKK 392 implies 37% downside
