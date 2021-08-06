Novo Nordisk Pulls Back After Torrid Week; Kepler Says Valuation Limits Upside Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 14:13 | 29 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 14:13 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.

The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. and adds 1% to market forecasts for this year, confirming a very positive launch, Kepler Cheuvreux said

The GLP1 market outside the U.S. adds another 1%, Kepler said

With the Novo shares strong recently, the valuation looks extended, making it very difficult to see upside from here, Kepler said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock

Price target DKK 392 implies 37% downside



