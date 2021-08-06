checkAd

Novo Nordisk Pulls Back After Torrid Week; Kepler Says Valuation Limits Upside

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.
  • The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. and adds 1% to market forecasts for this year, confirming a very positive launch, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • The GLP1 market outside the U.S. adds another 1%, Kepler said
  • With the Novo shares strong recently, the valuation looks extended, making it very difficult to see upside from here, Kepler said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock
  • Price target DKK 392 implies 37% downside


