Li Auto Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering

06.08.2021, 14:24  |  41   |   |   

BEIJING, China, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), an NEV automaker in China, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares”), which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”).

The final offering price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offering Price”) has been set as HK$118.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of two Class A ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (the “ADS”), the Offering Price translates to US$30.36 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7746 to US$1.00.

In addition, the Company has granted an over-allotment option to the international underwriters, exercisable by the joint global coordinators on behalf of the international underwriters, until the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to issue up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 additional Offer Shares at the Offering Price.

Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), the Class A ordinary shares of the Company are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on or about Thursday, August 12, 2021 under the stock code “2015.” The Global Offering is expected to close on the same day, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be HK$11.6 billion (assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised). The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Global Offering for research and development of HPC BEV technologies, platforms, and future models, intelligent vehicle and autonomous driving technologies, and future EREV models; expansion of production capacity, retail stores, delivery and servicing centers, roll-out of HPC network, and marketing and promotion; and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

