Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) , the platform for data in motion, today announced that its management will virtually present at the following upcoming investor conference:

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

