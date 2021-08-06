checkAd

Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced that its management will virtually present at the following upcoming investor conference:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
 Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time: 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Confluent Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced that its management will virtually present at the following upcoming investor conference: KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 10:20 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win ...
Focus Home Interactive Continues to Evolve Its Model With the Acquisition of Dotemu, a World Leader ...
Champion Athleticwear Unveils Second Capsule in Muhammad Ali Collection
Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Li-Cycle ...
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Accenture Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Confluent Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten