Odyssey Group International and Super Bowl MVPs Featured on “Banfield” Discussed Novel Concussion Treatment

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a health related company focused on developing unique, medical products including a treatment for concussion, recently appeared on “Banfield” with Ashleigh Banfield. The appearance included members of its Sports Advisory Board to discuss the prevalence of concussions and the potential treatment that the Company is developing. The recorded interview can be viewed below. 

Odyssey Group International Appearance on “Banfield” Video:
https://odysseygi.com/projects/brain-related-drug-development

VP of Drug Development, Jake VanLandingham, along with members of its Sports Advisory Board (SAB), including NFL legends Brett Favre, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien discussed the need for a treatment for concussion and provided an overview of the Company’s drug candidate PRV-002, a novel neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of concussion. The SAB supports Odyssey’s outreach efforts to enhance public awareness of concussion as well as the need for an FDA approved therapy.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.
Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.
For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002
PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to fund development programs, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies due to Covid, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions. 

CONTACT: Media and Investors Contacts:
CG CAPITAL
Rich Cockrell
877.889.1972
investorrelations@cg.capital




