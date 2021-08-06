Perma-Fix Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/42456 or on the Company’s website at www.perma-fix.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8774 for U.S. callers, or +1 862-298-0844 for international callers. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.