Safe-T Group Issues Shareholder Letter

We have continued to reach key milestones in our mission to become a world-class and leading company in the global cybersecurity and privacy industry. Following our third and most recent acquisition, CyberKick, we initiated the integration of CyberKick activities into the Safe-T family. Since the CyberKick acquisition, we have started successfully to integrate thousands of CyberKick customers within the consumer-based cybersecurity market; complementing our existing offerings to commercial and enterprise customers. I would like to take this opportunity and shade more light on the CyberKick's acquisition, its meaning to our business strategy and the effect it already has on our business, our addressable markets and our value proposition and overall offering.

I am pleased to say that upon the integration of CyberKick, in addition to our organic growth, we finished the month of July 2021 with more than $1 million monthly, representing a run rate, on an annual basis, which may lead to a significant annual growth compared to 2020 revenues. In conjunction with this shareholder letter, a new investor presentation will be released incorporating CyberKick acquisition as well as our current strategy and status.

We achieved the main goals we set two years ago: acquisition of innovative technologies and talented entrepreneurs while growing significantly. We are fully committed to keep pursuing these objectives. The cybersecurity and privacy protection sectors are growing exponentially amid the incredible volume of cyber-attacks on organizations and individuals, which are turning Internet and home computers to dangerous tools.

Our vision at Safe-T is to keep and deepen our position as an innovative and fast growing company, serving both organizations and consumers. In the coming years, we will continue to adhere to rapid growth while offering innovative, groundbreaking products and joining talented entrepreneurs and technologies along our journey to become a market leader in our industry.