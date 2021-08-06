checkAd

GreenBox POS to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), "), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions the company will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday August 12, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss GreenBox’s second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
US Dial In: 1-800-945-8198
International Dial In: 1-212-231-2900
Conference ID: 21996558
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146243

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through November 12, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 21996558 A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the GreenBox POS website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with fraud detection technology, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





