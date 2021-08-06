Outbrain to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (“Outbrain”) (NASDAQ: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that the company will release its second quarter 2021 results before the market open on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6784. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13722318. The replay will be available until August 31, 2021.