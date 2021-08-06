checkAd

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ LEXX) on Forefront of Exciting Hypertension Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market Offers Compelling Potential for First Movers, Innovators in the Space.”

Controlling blood pressure is essential to health. High blood pressure is a primary or contributing cause of death in almost 500,000 deaths a year, and hypertension can double the risk of a heart attack and quadruple the chance of having a stroke, plus raise the likelihood of heart failure, vision loss, renal disease, dementia, peripheral artery disease and more. And it’s not just an “old-person” problem; nearly one in four adults aged 20 to 44 have high blood pressure. In addition, high blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year. The good news? The disease can be managed — and even cured —  with effective treatment. . . .

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) may be on the forefront of some of the exciting innovation in the space. The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company has developed and patented its DehydraTECH technology, a drug-delivery platform for increasing the speed of onset, bioavailability and drug potency.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience’s proprietary drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets and capsules. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption of cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5 to 10 times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the technology is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules including anti-viral drugs, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

For more information about the company, please visit www.LexariaBioscience.com

