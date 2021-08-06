checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2021 / 14:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Knie

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Manz AG

b) LEI
529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through exercise of subscription rights granted as part of remuneration (performance shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 788.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 788.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69766  06.08.2021 



