Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week

CEO James DiPrima said: “Our goal was to develop, engineer, create and install Solar Greenhouses that met the demand for the highest quality and are excited to launch our first unit… today… and the resultant revenues should not be far behind!”

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it expected to deliver and launch another of its self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week

He continued: “Using solar energy has two main benefits: Solar energy systems do not produce air pollutants or carbon dioxide and Solar energy systems on buildings have minimal effects on the environment… OUR Solar Greenhouses combine the two, creating a physical structure that produce electricity, with the ability to capture the sun from many different angles.”

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space. Please visit: https://greensolarutility.com