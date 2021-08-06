Stable Road Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Momentus

To protect the health of Stable Road stockholders and the community, the Special Meeting will be virtually conducted via live audio webcast. Participants will be able to attend the Special Meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/stableroadacquisitioncorp/2021 and inserting the control number included in your proxy card. Online check-in for the Special Meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. E.T. and participants should allow ample time for the check-in procedures.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACU, and SRACW) (“Stable Road” or the “Company”) reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination Proposal”) with Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”). The special meeting to approve the Business Combination Proposal and other related proposals (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders are encouraged to submit their vote as soon as possible (and no later than August 10) to ensure it is counted at the Special Meeting.

If the Business Combination Proposal and related proposals are not approved, Stable Road will be unable to consummate the proposed business combination with Momentus and, in accordance with Stable Road’s charter, Stable Road will be required to dissolve and liquidate the trust account by returning the then-remaining funds in such account to stockholders.

Stable Road requests that all stockholders who held Stable Road shares as of the close of business on July 7, 2021 (the “Record Date”) vote as soon as possible (and no later than August 10), regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds.

Please note that if your shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, your broker will not vote your shares for you. You must contact your bank or broker to cast your vote, and you should do so as promptly as possible as your brokerage firm or bank may require you to act more quickly prior to the reconvened meeting.

Stockholders should be sure to check their spam filters and email for the term “Stable Road” to ensure they can locate their voting instructions for the Special Meeting.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please contact Stable Road’s proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC at (800) 662-5200 or +1 (289) 695-3075 or by email to SRAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.