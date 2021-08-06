checkAd

Alphamin Announces Q2 2021 EBITDA of US$34,1m at a Tin Price of US$28,308/t (Current US$34,700/t)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 14:43  |  49   |   |   

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Q2 EBITDA of $34,1m, at a tin price of $28,308/t versus current of $34,700/t
  • Net Debt reduced to $29,5m
  • Contained tin production of 2,412 tons (11% below prior guidance and 8% below the prior quarter)
  • Fine tin recovery plant fully commissioned and producing from 26 June 2021
  • Mpama South phase 3 drilling progressing to plan with high-grade intercepts previously announced
  • Mpama North Deeps drilling commenced with additional rigs under mobilisation to accelerate drilling campaign

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended June 20212

Operational and Financial Performance

Contained tin production of 2,412 tons was 11% below guidance (2,700 tons), impacted by a low feed grade of 3.2% Sn compared to 3.8% Sn the previous quarter. The month of June 2021 saw lower than expected grades from underground. The variable nature of high-grade tin mineralisation in the orebody may cause large fluctuations in delivered grade – as a mitigating tool we will increase planned waste development for the remainder of the year in order to provide more mining flexibility for blending high- and low-grade areas.

Taking into consideration the lower feed grade, the processing plant performed well, treating 12% more material and achieving recoveries of 72%.

Our EBITDA of $34,1m for Q2 2021 is 7% below Q1 2021 – the previous quarter benefitted from a significant catch-up in tin sales following logistical bottlenecks during Q4 2020. Tin prices are currently trading at around $34,700/t, 23% above prices achieved during the past quarter.

Net debt amounted to $29,5m at 30 June 2021, down 50% from the start of the financial year (31 December 2020: $59,9m).

The Company has appointed Mr. Jan Trouw as the on-mine Managing Director of its 84,14% subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, effective 1 July 2021. Mr Trouw is well known to the Alphamin team and has over 40 years of African mining experience – recently as head of the Frontier copper mine in the DRC and prior to that as General Manager of the high-grade Chibuluma copper mine in Zambia. He was instrumental during late 2019 as an advisor in developing the new mining method and mine design criteria for Alphamin’s Bisie tin mine. We look forward to working with Mr Trouw in realising our vision of becoming one of the world’s largest long-life tin producers.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alphamin Announces Q2 2021 EBITDA of US$34,1m at a Tin Price of US$28,308/t (Current US$34,700/t) GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Bots Inc Reveals New Scrypt Miner — First Entry Level Model That Mines Dogecoin
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
Todos Medical Receipt Notice of Allowance from USPTO for 3CL Protease Inhibitor Dietary Supplement ...
2021 II quarter and 6 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board