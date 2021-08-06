GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin 1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended June 20212

Operational and Financial Performance



Contained tin production of 2,412 tons was 11% below guidance (2,700 tons), impacted by a low feed grade of 3.2% Sn compared to 3.8% Sn the previous quarter. The month of June 2021 saw lower than expected grades from underground. The variable nature of high-grade tin mineralisation in the orebody may cause large fluctuations in delivered grade – as a mitigating tool we will increase planned waste development for the remainder of the year in order to provide more mining flexibility for blending high- and low-grade areas.

Taking into consideration the lower feed grade, the processing plant performed well, treating 12% more material and achieving recoveries of 72%.

Our EBITDA of $34,1m for Q2 2021 is 7% below Q1 2021 – the previous quarter benefitted from a significant catch-up in tin sales following logistical bottlenecks during Q4 2020. Tin prices are currently trading at around $34,700/t, 23% above prices achieved during the past quarter.

Net debt amounted to $29,5m at 30 June 2021, down 50% from the start of the financial year (31 December 2020: $59,9m).

The Company has appointed Mr. Jan Trouw as the on-mine Managing Director of its 84,14% subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, effective 1 July 2021. Mr Trouw is well known to the Alphamin team and has over 40 years of African mining experience – recently as head of the Frontier copper mine in the DRC and prior to that as General Manager of the high-grade Chibuluma copper mine in Zambia. He was instrumental during late 2019 as an advisor in developing the new mining method and mine design criteria for Alphamin’s Bisie tin mine. We look forward to working with Mr Trouw in realising our vision of becoming one of the world’s largest long-life tin producers.