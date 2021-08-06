Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

checkAd

Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 140,000 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted. to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will become effective, and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 12 August 2021. Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, and therefore the total number of voting rights, will be 234,348,051.

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

