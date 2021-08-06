Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week

The Company's Sees Increasing Consumer Demand For Conversion Of Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive GreenhousesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it expected to deliver and launch another of its self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week

CEO James DiPrima said: "Our goal was to develop, engineer, create and install Solar Greenhouses that met the demand for the highest quality and are excited to launch our first unit… today… and the resultant revenues should not be far behind!"

He continued: "Using solar energy has two main benefits: Solar energy systems do not produce air pollutants or carbon dioxide and Solar energy systems on buildings have minimal effects on the environment… OUR Solar Greenhouses combine the two creating a physical structure that produce electricity, with the ability to capture the sun from many different angles."

About Chuck's Vintage:

Chuck's Vintage provides its clients an all access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck's Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck's Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience.

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.