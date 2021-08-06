checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week

The Company's Sees Increasing Consumer Demand For Conversion Of Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive GreenhousesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

The Company's Sees Increasing Consumer Demand For Conversion Of Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it expected to deliver and launch another of its self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week

CEO James DiPrima said: "Our goal was to develop, engineer, create and install Solar Greenhouses that met the demand for the highest quality and are excited to launch our first unit… today… and the resultant revenues should not be far behind!"

He continued: "Using solar energy has two main benefits: Solar energy systems do not produce air pollutants or carbon dioxide and Solar energy systems on buildings have minimal effects on the environment… OUR Solar Greenhouses combine the two creating a physical structure that produce electricity, with the ability to capture the sun from many different angles."

Disclaimer

