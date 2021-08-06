Freddie Mac Announces $185 Million Loan Sale

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 1,139 delinquent residential first lien mortgage loans from its mortgage-related investments portfolio. On average, it has been 105 months since the loans in the pool first became 4 months delinquent. The loans, with a balance of approximately $185 million, are currently serviced either by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. or Community Loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. The transaction is expected to settle in September 2021. Freddie Mac, through its advisor, began marketing the transaction on July 16, 2021 to potential bidders, including non-profits and Minority, Women, Disabled, LGBT, Veteran or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (MWDOBs) and private investors, active in the market.



Mortgages that were previously modified and subsequently became delinquent comprise approximately 87 percent of the aggregate pool balance. The Purchaser is required to (i) honor the terms of existing loss mitigation agreements, solicit distressed borrowers for assistance except in limited cases and ensure all pending loss mitigation actions are completed; and (ii) abide by any future foreclosure and eviction moratoria announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency or other federal moratoria applicable to Freddie Mac single-family loans.