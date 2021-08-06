U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on August 17, 2021, of all its outstanding 3.25% Medium-Term Notes, Series X (Senior), due September 17, 2021 (CUSIP No. 91159HHT0). The redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of August 17, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.