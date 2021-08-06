Catalent, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Webcast

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021, before the market open on Monday, August 30, 2021. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.