The distribution will be paid on August 24, 2021 (the Payment Date) to Stockholders of record on August 16, 2021. The ex-dividend date is August 13, 2021. It is anticipated that the Fund will make a subsequent distribution under its managed distribution policy in the month of November.

Today, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: STK) (the Fund) declared a third-quarter distribution, pursuant to its managed distribution policy, in the amount of $0.4625 per share, which is equal to a quarterly rate of 2.3125% (9.25% annualized) of the $20.00 offering price in the Fund’s initial public offering in November 2009. The third-quarter distribution of $0.4625 per share is equal to a quarterly rate of 1.37% (5.48% annualized) of the Fund’s market price of $33.76 per share as of July 31, 2021.

Prior to the managed distribution policy, the Fund paid distributions pursuant to a level rate distribution policy. Under its former distribution policy and consistent with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, the Fund could not distribute long-term capital gains more often than once in any one taxable year.

In October 2010, the Fund received exemptive relief from the Securities and Exchange Commission that permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains more often than once in any one taxable year. After consideration by the Fund’s Board, the Fund adopted the current managed distribution policy which allows the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains.

The following table sets forth the estimated breakdown of the distribution noted above, on a per share basis, from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital or other capital source.