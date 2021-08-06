checkAd

Romeo Power Announces Susan Brennan as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Susan Brennan as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of August 16, 2021. Ms. Brennan brings to the role more than 30 years of experience as a global leader in the automotive and energy industries. She most recently held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy”), a pioneering energy solutions business focused on decarbonization through innovation and environmental stewardship.

Ms. Brennan is succeeding Lionel Selwood, Jr., who is stepping down as President and CEO and as a member of the Company’s Board to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Selwood will serve as senior advisor and consultant to the Company to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.

“Romeo Power is on the path towards significant advancement in the EV battery market, with the goal of powering the transition to full electrification of commercial and industrial vehicles,” said Robert Mancini, Chairman of the Board of Romeo Power. “As we advance our journey as a public company and look to substantially increase commercial production, Susan is the ideal executive to lead our expanded and talented management team given her impressive record of driving meaningful growth, innovation and operations excellence in the automotive and energy industries. Her direct experience helping scale Bloom Energy from a distributed power startup to a fully operational public company makes her ideally suited to lead Romeo Power as it grows to meet the needs of the most demanding commercial vehicle manufacturers. Susan has delivered superb industry and ESG expertise to our Board since Romeo Power became a public company in December 2020, and we are confident in her ability to lead the company through its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Mancini continued: “Lionel has worked tirelessly over the last four and a half years, and past year as CEO, to help Romeo Power successfully become a publicly traded company and achieve key strategic commercial and supply chain partnerships. All of us on the Board wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Ms. Brennan brings to Romeo Power extensive experience developing, implementing and scaling the production of automotive and energy technologies, and has expertise in key areas including operations, strategy and manufacturing. In her most recent role at Bloom Energy, Ms. Brennan was responsible for driving pioneering green technology initiatives, including non-combustion energy technologies. She also increased Bloom Energy’s manufacturing capacity by four times with a particular focus on maximizing capital efficiency.

Seite 1 von 3
Romeo Power Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Romeo Power Announces Susan Brennan as New President and Chief Executive Officer Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Susan Brennan as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of August 16, 2021. Ms. Brennan brings to the role more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win ...
Focus Home Interactive Continues to Evolve Its Model With the Acquisition of Dotemu, a World Leader ...
Champion Athleticwear Unveils Second Capsule in Muhammad Ali Collection
Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Li-Cycle ...
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Accenture Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Romeo Power Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Romeo Power Announces Appointment of Matthew Sant as General Counsel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten