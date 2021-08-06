Romeo Power Announces Susan Brennan as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Brennan is succeeding Lionel Selwood, Jr., who is stepping down as President and CEO and as a member of the Company’s Board to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Selwood will serve as senior advisor and consultant to the Company to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.

Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Susan Brennan as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of August 16, 2021. Ms. Brennan brings to the role more than 30 years of experience as a global leader in the automotive and energy industries. She most recently held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy”), a pioneering energy solutions business focused on decarbonization through innovation and environmental stewardship.

“Romeo Power is on the path towards significant advancement in the EV battery market, with the goal of powering the transition to full electrification of commercial and industrial vehicles,” said Robert Mancini, Chairman of the Board of Romeo Power. “As we advance our journey as a public company and look to substantially increase commercial production, Susan is the ideal executive to lead our expanded and talented management team given her impressive record of driving meaningful growth, innovation and operations excellence in the automotive and energy industries. Her direct experience helping scale Bloom Energy from a distributed power startup to a fully operational public company makes her ideally suited to lead Romeo Power as it grows to meet the needs of the most demanding commercial vehicle manufacturers. Susan has delivered superb industry and ESG expertise to our Board since Romeo Power became a public company in December 2020, and we are confident in her ability to lead the company through its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Mancini continued: “Lionel has worked tirelessly over the last four and a half years, and past year as CEO, to help Romeo Power successfully become a publicly traded company and achieve key strategic commercial and supply chain partnerships. All of us on the Board wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Ms. Brennan brings to Romeo Power extensive experience developing, implementing and scaling the production of automotive and energy technologies, and has expertise in key areas including operations, strategy and manufacturing. In her most recent role at Bloom Energy, Ms. Brennan was responsible for driving pioneering green technology initiatives, including non-combustion energy technologies. She also increased Bloom Energy’s manufacturing capacity by four times with a particular focus on maximizing capital efficiency.