checkAd

NRC Health Announces Winner of 2021 Excellence in Human Understanding Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Annual award honors Loma Linda UMC’s Stephanie Schwarzenbach for her outstanding commitment to patient care through the realm of Human Understanding

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today named Stephanie Schwarzenbach, Manager of ICU at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murietta, the winner of its second-annual Excellence in Human Understanding Award.

The Excellence in Human Understanding Award was created in 2020 to honor individuals that have a complete comprehension of a customer's preferences, needs, and behaviors—resulting in overall improved care experiences. This award recognizes Schwarzenbach for her distinctive contributions to healthcare, entrenching Human Understanding in the Loma Linda UMC health community.

In the short time since Schwarzenbach was appointed to her leadership position as Manager of ICU, she has put an immediate emphasis on culture within the care team at Loma Linda to have an impact on their patients. In one example of her emphasis on compassion, when a John Doe with life-threatening injuries came to the ICU, Schwarzenbach was persistent with the local police department to help identify him and find his family. Once John Doe became well enough to awaken, she spent quality time at his bedside learning more about him and sharing with him how he ended up in Loma Linda UMC.

“Stephanie is a true example of what it means to lead with compassion and Human Understanding each and every day and even in the face of a crisis,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer, NRC Health. “Stephanie has demonstrated that she truly understands what matters most to each patient she serves and is relentless in treating patients with the same care and respect that everyone deserves during their healthcare journey. We are delighted to honor her with this award for outstanding contributions to patient care.”

Schwarzenbach inspired her team to act with Human Understanding by leading with empathy and compassion in times of health crisis. When John Doe wanted to thank all of the people who helped save his life, Schwarzenbach sprang into action to bring together John Doe’s entire care team following his recovery – EMS and fire department first responders, police responders, emergency room nurses, cath lab and intensive care units – so that he could do so.

“This award means a great deal to me,” said Schwarzenbach. “I would like to thank NRC Health and my industry peers for this honor, as well as the incredible team at Loma Linda for this nomination. I couldn’t be prouder to work alongside this group of talented individuals and look forward to continuing the work we do every day to make an impact on our patients.”

Schwarzenbach’s win was officially announced on Wednesday, August 4 during an awards ceremony at the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium in Nashville. Attendees were also given the choice to attend virtually. More information about NRC Health’s 2021 award winners can be found here.

About NRC Health
For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation (NRC Health) (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses and staff. For more information, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com

Press Contact
Barokas Communications
Jennifer Lyle
nrchealth@barokas.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NRC Health Announces Winner of 2021 Excellence in Human Understanding Award Annual award honors Loma Linda UMC’s Stephanie Schwarzenbach for her outstanding commitment to patient care through the realm of Human UnderstandingLINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NRC Health, the leading provider of in-depth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Bots Inc Reveals New Scrypt Miner — First Entry Level Model That Mines Dogecoin
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board