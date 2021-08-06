Change in the Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Ulrik Ross, has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down from the Board of Directors with effect as of 31 August 2021.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Ulrik Ross for his work and valuable contributions as a member of the Board of Directors of NTG since 2018.

Following the change, the Board of Directors of NTG will consist of:

Eivind Kolding, Chairman

Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, Member of the Board of Directors

Karen-Marie Katholm, Member of the Board of Directors

Finn Skovbo Pedersen, Member of the Board of Directors

Jesper Præstensgaard, Member of the Board of Directors

