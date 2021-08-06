checkAd

urban-gro, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call at 4 15 (ET) on August 11, 2021

Lafayette, CO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc.(Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities, today updated the 2Q21 conference call information. The call will now start (earlier than previously scheduled) at 4:15 (ET) on August 11, 2021.

urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on August 11, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. ET. The call will consist of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Event Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 4:15 PM ET
Participant Numbers: 877-407-0782 (U.S.), 201-689-8567 (International)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2397/42036
Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/
   

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (U.S.), +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering replay passcode: 42036

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) provides fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration for the commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) horticulture market. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet, urban-gro’s highly coordinated facility programming, design, engineering, and complex environmental equipment systems integration deliver high-performance facilities.

Once operational, urban-gro’s gro-care Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Contact:
Dan Droller
EVP Corporate Development
urban-gro, Inc.
dan.droller@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Stan Wagner
Managing Director
Maverick Public Relations
303.618.5080
stan@themaverickpr.com





