checkAd

CanaFarma Announces First Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") with the issuance of 5,736,842 units (each, a "Unit") at an issue price of CAD$0.095 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of CAD$545,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of CAD$0.125 per Warrant Share. In accordance with applicable securities laws, all of the Common Shares and Warrants issued under the first tranche closing are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period, which will expire on December 7, 2021.

As previously announced on July 27, 2021, the Company is offering up to CAD$5 million of Units. The Private Placement is expected to be completed in multiple tranches. The Company continues to collect subscription materials and funds and expects close one or more additional tranches prior to August 19, 2021.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to provide a working capital loan to Vertical Wellness™ Inc., a company with which the Company recently entered into an MOU to acquire (see the Company's press release dated June 29, 2021 for further details); fund other potential acquisitions; and meet general working capital needs.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About CanaFarma

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

Seite 1 von 3


CanaFarma Hemp Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CanaFarma Announces First Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety
Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing
OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OMHI) To Open First Dockside Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
Bayvanguard Bank to Acquire North Arundel Savings Bank
Adcore Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American ...
VEEPIO Partners with WVU to Transform Sponsorship Opportunities for Student Athletes
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Titel
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21CanaFarma MOU Partner Announces Launch of CBD Beverage Portfolio
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21CanaFarma Announces Amended CAD$5,000,000 Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21CanaFarma gibt 5.000.000 CAD schwere Privatplatzierung von Einheiten ohne Brokerbeteiligung bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.07.21CanaFarma Announces CAD$5,000,000 Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Accesswire | Analysen