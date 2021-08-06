CynergisTek Expands Footprint in the Southern United States With Multiyear Managed Service Contract With Another Large Health System

CynergisTek’s Patient Privacy Monitoring Service assists in solving the challenges healthcare organizations face in keeping patient information out of the wrong hands. Clients often turn to CynergisTek to assess, build, and manage their access monitoring programs for a number of reasons, including time constraints, limited budget, recruitment and retention issues, or the need to bolster their internal team with resources who are trained on the ever-changing regulatory requirements with real experience. CynergisTek’s privacy team applies its experience gained across multiple healthcare systems to assist clients in early detection of privacy issues and avoidance of compliance problems to act as a force multiplier in the constant battle to protect patient privacy.

The highest rates of sanctions are associated with incidents involving individuals from the same household, user self-access, and same last name case types as reported in CynergisTek’s State of Healthcare Security and Privacy 2021 Annual Report. “We focus on helping our clients navigate the millions of rows of data and hundreds of thousands of patient accesses each year to determine which users have violated company policies and provide training on best practices to avoid serious incidents,” said Andrew Mahler, Director of Privacy Services at CynergisTek. He goes onto say “We look forward to serving our new client and the fact that they signed a four-year agreement, is a testament to our reputation in the market and the value in having a true partner in your corner. We anticipate the demand for managed privacy services will grow as IT security and privacy teams seek to collaborate on protecting their patients and the organization from attacks.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005030/en/