Novo to Present at Upcoming Webinars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that senior management will provide an operational and exploration update from the Nullagine gold project and the Pilbara region in Western Australia at the following upcoming webinars:

Focus Communications & Cory Fleck (KE Report)
Monday, August 9 @ 1pm PST / 4pm EST (Tuesday, August 10 @ 4am AWST)

To register and attend the webinar, please use the following link:
https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/NOVO

John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference
Tuesday, August 10 @ 530am PST / 830am EST (Tuesday, August 10 @ 830pm AWST)

To register and attend the webinar, please use the following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4975841383685650702

Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for management of the Company prior to the events by emailing leo@novoresources.com.

About Novo

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh

Quinton Hennigh

Non-Executive Co-Chairman





