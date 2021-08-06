checkAd

EnviroLeach Completes Name Change to EnviroMetal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroMetal", formerly EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "EnviroLeach Technologies Inc." to "EnviroMetal Technologies Inc."

The Company's common shares began trading on the CSE on August 5, 2021 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol, "ETI", remains unchanged. The Company's trading symbols on the OTCQX ("EVLLF") and FSE ("7N2") similarly remain unchanged. The new CUSIP is 29408D108 and the new ISIN number is CA29408D1087. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the Company's web site: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal's management on the date the statements are made. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam
VP Corporate Development
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
info@EnviroMetal.com
604-428-2400 X104

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658683/EnviroLeach-Completes-Name-Change-to ...

