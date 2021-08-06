Waitr to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2021

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it intends to release its second quarter 2021 financial results following the close of the stock market on Monday, August 9, 2021 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800)-430-8332, or for international callers (323)-289-6581. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 6688695. The replay will be available until Monday, August 16, 2021.