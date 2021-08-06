checkAd

Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Participate in the 6th Annual Wells Fargo FinTech & Technology Services Forum

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 6th Annual Wells Fargo FinTech & Technology Services Forum on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, hosting small group meetings with investors. Rent-A-Center participants may include Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Jason Hogg, EVP Acima. The conference will be a virtual event.

With its February 2021 acquisition of Acima Holdings LLC, Rent-A-Center is undergoing a dramatic transformation to a leader in virtual lease-to-own solutions, a highly underpenetrated and dynamic area of the FinTech sector. The Company recently announced strong results for the second quarter of 2021 that included raising its 2021 guidance and announcing a $250 million share repurchase authorization. Rent-A-Center Second Quarter 2021 Results. In addition, earlier this week the Company issued a press release highlighting key elements of its groundbreaking virtual lease-to-own Acima Ecosystem. Rent-A-Center: Acima Launches New Digital Ecosystem.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.



